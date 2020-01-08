RAM hosts free, appointment-only clinic Saturday and Sunday in Knoxville

Officials said people had to schedule an appointment ahead of time, by July 31, to limit gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patients in East Knoxville had the chance to get free health care Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 during a free Remote Area Medical clinic event.

People who wanted to be seen by doctors had to schedule an appointment by July 31. The number of available appointments varied based on the number of available doctors, according to RAM's website. The weekend clinic also gave RAM a chance to test new operations put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By only seeing people with appointments, they could guarantee there was enough space for social distancing. They also used purified air systems and a new sanitation process.

Officials said they were not offering COVID-19 tests during the clinic. Instead, they offered medical, dental and eye care services. It is the first clinic RAM has hosted after canceling several in the past few months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.