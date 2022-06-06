RAM to hold free medical, dental, vision clinic in Bearden this month

Remote Area Medical will host a free medical, vision and dental clinic in Bearden this June.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical has announced a two-day clinic at Central Bearden Baptist Church on June 25 and 26.

The clinic will provide medical, dental and vision care such as general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. It is encouraged to arrive as early as possible as patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis.

The parking lot will open at no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Due to time constraints, RAM asks that you choose between vision and dental services, and be prepared with your own food, water, medicines and clothing, when arriving early.

No identification is required to receive treatment, and bathrooms will be available on site.

Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Doors open at 6 a.m. on June 25 and closing time may vary based on the daily capacity of patients.

Central Baptist Church is located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive Knoxville, Tennessee 37919

Since RAM was founded in 1985, nearly 183,000 volunteers have treated more than 888,000 individuals and delivered more than $181.5 million worth of free healthcare services.