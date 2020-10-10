Remote Area Medical hosts free clinic next to food giveaway in Morristown

People could get free medical services and pick up some food during two coinciding events, right next to each other in Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Saturday morning before the sun began to rise, cars began lining up outside The Avenue Church in Morristown.

It's a typical sight during Remote Area Medical clinics, which take place throughout the East Tennessee area. However, the event was even more popular on Saturday because of some teamwork from The Avenue Church.

Located right next to where RAM was set up, the church held a free food giveaway for area families in need. The church's volunteers helped to distribute roughly 40,000 pounds of food at no cost to those who picked it up.

There were no appointments necessary for the food pickup, and as cars pulled into the parking lot they were met with dancing church members and worship music.

RAM's event was also free to those who needed care. From eye care to flu shots, there was a wide variety of services provided on Saturday. However, for Remote Area Medical they did more than just provide their services at their own event.

Some EXCITING NEWS for our Morristown, TN, clinic happening this Saturday, Oct. 10! RAM is working with The Avenue Church to distribute free boxes filled with fresh food to families in the Morristown community on a first come, first served basis. #RAMUSA #NeverForgetTheMission https://t.co/ksTSJ3X8a3 — Remote Area Medical® (@ramusaorg) October 8, 2020

To help The Avenue Church's cause, they donated a 53-foot refrigerated trailer to help keep the perishable food items fresh.

Many of those who were on the receiving end of goods or services at the event also decided to also donate their time to help.

"There are people that have real needs, but they also find fulfillment and joy in meeting the needs of others too," said Adam Noe with The Avenue Church.