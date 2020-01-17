KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Overall damages from last February's floods cost millions of dollars to repair after East Tenessee was drenched with more than 12 inches of rain.

Ijams Nature Center is still trying to repair sections of its trails after the floods. The costs for its River Trail repair is expected to cost over $80,000 since there are several steps that must be taken before it is safe to reopen.

The land is still eroding into the river and so it must be armored against erosion before work can begin repairing the trail, Ijams said. Then, Ijams will need to pay for back-filling with to make a new surface or creating more boardwalk.

Repairs do not qualify for federal assistance. The nature center posted about the damaged trail on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Ijams has 300 acres of protected wildlife habitat as well as ten miles of trails, rock formations, ponds, lakes and overlooks. It is also three miles from downtown Knoxville.