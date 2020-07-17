Residents moved in at new South Knoxville senior living facility built out of old high school

The project cost around $12 million and has 62 living units, with 28 meant for people in the facility's memory care program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People are now living at South High Senior Living after developers transformed the former South Knoxville high school into a new facility.

The facility is located on East Moody Avenue and has 62 living units. Officials set aside 28 of those for residents in the facility's memory care program. The program is designed specifically to help people diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimers.

The project cost around $12 million to complete.

"People are living here now moved in and it is a state of the art incredible senior living facility it has so much common area space inside that physical distancing is built into the building," Rick Dover set, owner of Dover Properties who helped with the project.