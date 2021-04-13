Resources: How you can help students, community in East Knoxville

There are many groups and programs already working in the community with opportunities for you to donate your time and money after the recent gun violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the aftermath of the recent gun violence in the community around Austin-East Magnet High School, many are wondering how they can help East Knoxville.

While the issues won't go away overnight, there are ways you can support the students and East Knoxville right now.

What you can do

Support the groups already present in the community

Donate your money

Donate your time through volunteering or mentorship

Look beyond your neighborhood and build relationships across the city

Listen to their experiences

Contact local leaders

Fight the spread of misinformation online

Organizations

Safe Haven Empowerment House

A Knoxville community group founded by a life-long East Knoxville resident focused on building young people up to prevent violence across the city.

For more information, call 865-334-4806.

Girl Talk, Inc

An organization that empowers girls to become their best selves by reducing the likelihood of teen pregnancy and helping them to advance educationally through one-on-one mentorship and the Life Prep Academy program.

You can donate, sign up to volunteer or become a mentor on the Girl Talk website.

100 Black Men

The Knoxville 100 are adult male role models who focus on improving the lives of at-risk youth through mentoring, health & wellness, education and economic development.

You can donate or become a mentor on the 100 Black Men of Knoxville website.

Real Talk

A mentorship program started at Knoxville's Vine Middle School that now serves students at 11 area schools through the concept of RAISE (reignite their ambition while increasing self-empowerment).

You can donate or sign up as a volunteer on the Real Talk website.

UUNIK Academy

A nonprofit organization with educational programs designed to invest resources and the highest-level education into the next generation, increase their ability and their confidence to compete in the American economy as responsible adults and inspire them to raise their sights towards the careers of the future.

You can donate, help fundraise, contribute to their wishlist or sign up to volunteer on the UUNIK Academy website.

Yo-STEM

Youth Outreach in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) is a national nonprofit organization aimed at empowering underserved students through hands-on STEM experiences and exploring the vast range of what STEM careers have to offer.

You can donate on the Yo-STEM website.

East Tennessee Freedom Schools

The Children’s Defense Fund’s (CDF) Freedom Schools® program is a six-week long summer enrichment program with three hours of reading per day to help young students combat summer learning loss and find a love of reading.

You can donate on the East Tennessee Freedom Schools website.

SEEED

Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development creates pathways out of poverty for young adults and promotes positive community development through career readiness training, environmental education and community engagement.

You can donate or apply on the SEEED Knox website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

A national program that provides one-on-one mentorship through pairing a "Big" with a "Little" to them succeed and live to their full potential.

You can donate or become a "Big" on the Big Brothers Big Sister of East Tennessee website.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley

A chapter of the national organization that enables young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens through focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character building.