Rest in peace | City of Oak Ridge mourns death of Public Works Director Shira McWalters after short illness

McWaters was focused on maintaining long-term success of public facilities in Oak Ridge, such as streets and drainage system.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A woman who oversaw much of Oak Ridge's infrastructure, and who many considered to be a vibrant part of the community, died on Saturday after a short illness. Shira McWaters was 60 years old.

“Today we have lost a colleague and a friend,” said City Manager Mark Watson. “Our hearts are with Shira’s husband, children and family as we share some small measure of their grief at the loss of this vibrant woman.”

She took the health of the Public Works Department in March 2016, which is responsible for essential infrastructure including streets, drainage, water and wastewater. Officials said McWaters was a high-energy and involved leader who focused on ensuring the long-term success of facilities across the city.

Her work also included efforts to protect and improve the city's environment. As director of the department, she helped make upgrades at the wastewater plant to reduce costs and improve its performance. She also worked to replace the city's water filtration plant.

“Shira will long be remembered for her unique pairing of incredible intelligence, keen insight and problem-solving skills with unending compassion,” Watson said. “Among just a handful of female Public Works directors in the state of Tennessee, she was a pioneer and a one-of-a-kind person who we were honored to have known.”