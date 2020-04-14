MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Some workers at Blount Memorial Hospital are moving into dorms at Maryville College on Monday.

The college signed a memorandum of understanding with Blount Memorial Hospital to open two residence halls for up to 80 staff members at no cost.

Now, staff members who may not be comfortable going home to their families after their shifts can simply walk across the street to campus to rest and recuperate.

Hospital staff members will be housed in the Court Street Apartments and suites inside Beeson Village. The residence halls have self-contained units with separate bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens.

Maryville College President Tom Bogart says the medical staff asked for help and they were delighted to say yes.

"Some of our alumni have been working together to make some welcome baskets for them. And that just illustrates how much the college, the hospital and the whole community really see ourselves as in this together," said Bogart.

The college chose to keep residence halls closed this spring after the spring break because of the virus threat.

The memorandum of understanding also said that Blount Memorial Hospital staff and Maryville College staff will follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The arrangement will last until no later than July 31.

Classes for Maryville College’s fall semester are scheduled to begin Aug. 26.

