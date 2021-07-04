Spend your lunch break helping Restoration House help low-income single moms in East Tennessee

10 News Anchor Abby Ham is emceeing their Restoring Hope Virtual Luncheon on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday you will have the chance to spend your lunch break with Restoration House to help raise money to support their mission of helping low-income single moms create a loving, stable home for their kids.

26 single-parent families live in the Restoration House village for two years and get career and education help, enrichment classes, youth development, and more all while being surrounded by other moms just like them.

Restoration House has experienced challenges due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop them from cheering on families as they graduated from the program and moving in nine new families.

In fact, 75% of moms in the program are in post-secondary education and 10 are working to buy their first home.

These strong moms and their children are thriving in the midst of incredible odds and fulfilling their dreams of becoming self-reliant.

10 News Anchor Abby Ham is emceeing their Restoring Hope Virtual Luncheon on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For the luncheon log on to this website at 12:30 p.m.: www.restoringhope.swell.gives