Roane County Fire Department searching for bag of gear that fell out of compartment

Officials said that the compartment's door came open while they were responding to a fire, somewhere from Highway 72 to Paint Rock.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Volunteer Fire Department is asking for help finding a missing bag of firefighter gear.

They said that the bag fell out of a compartment while crews were responding to a fire on Friday. It had a full set of firefighting equipment in it and officials said that people traveling Highway 72 to Paint Rock, from Highway 58, should keep an eye out for it.

Officials said that the equipment is vital for keeping firefighters safe and that it can take a long time to order and replace. Without it, firefighters can be in danger, officials said.