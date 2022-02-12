Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank

The "Brain Food" student pantry said they were running out of space in their freezer, but a church donated a larger one to help them meet a rising need for help.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry.

The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.

The freezer is meant to replace an old one that was "showing its age," and help the pantry serve more people as the need for help rises among students.

"If you're hungry, or if you're worried about where your next meal is going to come from, your brain's not going to be at 100%," said Andy Spellman, the campus director.

When they first opened in 2019, he said around 25 students grab snacks, canned goods and frozen meats a week. Over the last few months, the number of students who stopped by the pantry doubled.

There were so many more students stopping by that they were starting to run out of space in their old freezer.

"We'll serve about 40 to 45 students, individual students, as well as their families. When students come through, sometimes they're getting food just for themselves, but there are other cases where they're getting food to take back to serve their families as well," said Spellman.