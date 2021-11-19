Salvation Army Knoxville's Angel Tree program to provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of families

You can help provide a family the Christmas they deserve by donating today.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in Knoxville is working to make sure children in need receive Christmas gifts this year, and there are a couple ways you can help.

Sponsoring a family is one way to go above and beyond during the season of giving, by providing an entire family gifts to wrap and put under their tree on Christmas morning and a meal. Just fill out the "community sponsor form" to start the process.

If you would like to pick out specific gifts for children, Salvation Army Knoxville has an Angel Tree registry on Walmart.com. Some of those gifts include coats, Barbie dolls, board games, toy cars and more. Those toys will be shipped for free directly to the Salvation Army.

Another way to provide Christmas assistance is by making a monetary donation. You can provide a one-time donation or a recurring monthly payment online. You can also drop cash donations in Red Kettles across East Tennessee - just follow the sound of the bell ringers at shopping centers.

In addition to providing Christmas assistance, the money raised from red kettle donations will also support the COVID Emergency Rent Assistance Program.

For more volunteer opportunities, visit Salvation Army Knoxville on Broadway or call them at 865-525-9401.