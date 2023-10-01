Salvation Army in Knoxville raised around $245,000 during holiday season

They said they served 643 families with toys and gifts, as well as 180 seniors with the Silver Angel program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Salvation Army said they raised $245,084 during the holiday season and were able to provide 643 families with toys and gifts. They said they were also able to serve 180 seniors through the Silver Angel program.

They said there were around 95 beds filled year-round at their two shelters. They also said 125 people, or 67% of people, who stayed with the Salvation Army were able to find housing once leaving. They said that number stayed constant.

They also said that when they opened a warming tent to help people during freezing temperatures over the course of four days, they were serving around 60 people at a time.