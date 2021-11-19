Saturday is the last day of the Market Square Farmers' Market regular season

The market will be open from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday. Then it will return on Dec. 4 with its winter hours.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the last time people will be able to shop at the Market Square Farmers' Market during its regular hours. It will be open from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. before closing its regular season.

The farmers' market will then take a break, with no event planned for the next Saturday, Nov. 27. After that, vendors will set up their booths again on Dec. 4 for their winter season. Wednesday was the final mid-week farmers' market of the year.

In December, it will return later in the day with events lasting from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The farmers' market accepts WIC and SNAP benefits and asks people to leave their pets at home. Products vary by the seasons and include produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meats, plants, baked goods, salsas, coffee, crafts and more.