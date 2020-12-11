Say it in lights! People can put personal messages on Tennessee Theatre marquee

The Tennessee Theatre is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but people can still use its marquee to light up Gay Street with personal messages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ever wanted to see your name or place a message on a marquee?

Now, people will have the chance to light up Gay Street with a personal message on the Tennessee Theatre's marquee. Officials said they are offering people the chance to put messages on the historical theatre's marquee through March 2021.

There are three packages available for people who want to rent the marquee. For $100, people can put a message on a single screen for 24 hours, within the rotation of existing messages. No lights will be on, officials said.

However, people can make sure their message is the only thing on the screen for a maximum of 2 hours, for $350. For $500, they can have the same thing and turn the marquee lights on for 2 hours.

Messages will need to be approved by the theater. Messages containing political, religious, divisive, distasteful or profane language will not be displayed, officials said. If the message is not approved, payments will be refunded in full.

Messages may also be edited for space purposes, officials. They may include contractions, abbreviations and taking out punctuation. They must be kept to a minimum of three lines, they said. No emojis are allowed, officials said.

People can book their message online and can choose from a list of graphics to display with it.