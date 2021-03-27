Scammer targets Knox County couple by listing their home for sale on social media

One man was ready to move in before learning that he had been scammed out of a place to stay and $1,700.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — It's something that's happening far too often — scammers on social media hoping to make a quick buck.

In this case, a Knox County couple was hoping to find a renter for their condo. Shortly after posting the listing on housing websites, it popped up on Facebook Marketplace, but from a completely different seller.

After hiring a realtor for their condo, Courtney Oldendorf and her boyfriend expected to sit back and wait for a renter.

"We went through all the steps," she said.

Soon after their Powell property was listed, she got a concerning message. It said that their property was listed on Facebook Marketplace, which they were unaware of.

Pictures of their condo were being used by someone else, offering a lower rent price. When she reached out asking the scammer to take down the post she got an automated response telling her to contact a number by text only.

In the midst of reporting the post to Facebook, the scammer told others who reached out that he was an out-of-town frontline worker. He said they could tour the home, but only the exterior.

It was strange enough, but then her boyfriend got a call.

"He said, 'Hey I believe I'm supposed to be renting this property but I think I'm being scammed,'" he said.

It was from a man who was scammed out of a place to live and who lost $1,700 because of the post.

"He was ready to go, ready to move in, had all his stuff moved out from his previous property. he had tried to get into our condo for three days," said Oldendorf. "It was the craziest thing."

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau said renters should always lookout for the red flags on social media.

"They're always out of town, always can't get there but they can get you in," he said. "Just at first, they'll need the money."

If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. He said renters should always meet someone in person before handing over the money for a new place to live.

The couple's realtor is helping the man who fell for the scam find a new place to stay.