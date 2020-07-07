Plans for new Fort Kid playground to be unveiled July 16 during public meeting

The original Fort Kid was demolished in April after a Knox County Health Department inspection revealed a number of structural issues and safety hazards.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around three months after officials with the City of Knoxville began demolition of the original Fort Kid, plans for the new one will be unveiled. A public meeting will be held on July 16, when schematics for the playground will be unveiled.

Officials with the City of Knoxville, the Public Building Authority and Hedstrom Landscape Architects will be there, according to a press release from officials. They said it will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium and that COVID-19 safeguards will be enforced, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on CTV. Officials also said that renderings of the drawings will be posted online after the meetings.

The popular community playground near the Sunsphere was temporarily closed in November 2018, after a Knox County Health Department inspection found structural issues and safety hazards such as exposed nails, trip hazards, splintered wooden component and a decayed retaining wall supporting the play area.

So, city officials decided to follow through on plans to dismantle the original structure and rebuild Fort Kid at the same location. They accepted a $200,000 donation from Thomas Boyd, an Old City business owner, to renovate it on March 10.

The Fort Kid Committee, which had been advocating for Fort Kid's preservation, said it will donate the original fence, benches, picnic tables and reusable play equipment installed in 2014 to the Emerald Youth Foundation.

At the last public meeting for Fort Kid, attendees saw images from playgrounds in other cities which helped inspire what an upgraded Fort Kid could look like. Officials also stared a community survey, asking about color preferences and preferences for activities to be included.

Officials said nearly 400 people completed the survey, and that it guided the design process.