SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Family Justice Center serves several different kinds of clients and sometimes, their youngest clients get hungry while services are performed.

So, the center is asking for donations of snack foods and drinks to give away to children that come through its doors. They are looking for donations such as wrapped bags of chips, Pop-Tarts, Kool-Aid Jammers, bottles of water and other similarly sealed and wrapped foods.

The youngest clients at the center sometimes have to wait while their guardian or parent is receiving services and they can get hungry. The center is a partnership of agencies that are all dedicated to ending family violence, so it offers a variety of services.

Donations can be dropped off at 641 Baker Highway in Huntsville. The Scott County Family Justice Center can also be reached at (423) 663-6638 for information about what they need and the services they provide.

