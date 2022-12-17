Search efforts continue for missing father in Jefferson City

Time has come to a standstill for David McAfee's family. As weeks since his disappearance has turned into months and still no clear answers on where he might be.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been over a month since David Brett McAfee's loved ones last heard his voice. The 31-year-old father is reported missing and was last seen in late October in Jefferson City.

A group of search and rescue teams, led by McAfee's mother, Melissa Gumm, went looking for clues.

"I want to find him so bad," Gumm said. "He doesn't deserve to be just out here somewhere, no matter what the situation may be. He needs to be found."

His family described him being anxiously at a standstill, as detectives try to find new details that track his footsteps. Each day gone by for the family is filled with unrest.

"I'm literally sick to my stomach," she said.

Days have turned into weeks and weeks into months since the last time his iPhone was tracked to a street behind a church.

"It was last here in Jefferson City. Jefferson City is where we need to be looking for him," Gumm said.

Through waterways and land, rescue teams went out to find any tip that can get them to a lead. Rangers with the Appalachian Ranger Association searched around his home, quarriers and several locations in Jefferson City. They still could not find any supporting information.

"We want him home. Like nothing could keep us away from him" said his younger sister, Kadana Gumm.

Those who know him the best describe him as the life of the party who is always making those around him laugh.

"He's one of my best friends. I mean, not just my son, but my best friend. He's a great person. And he never met a stranger," Gumm said.

The love for her son is her daily reason and motivation to keep on going.

"I'll never stop until my son never whether I have help or not, I will never stop," Gumm added.