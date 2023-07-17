Second Harvest Food Bank to give out food at different spots across East TN this week

Between July 18 and July 22, Second Harvest will be traveling to different counties to give out food.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families in spots across East Tennessee will have a chance to get food from Second Harvest Food Bank this week, from July 18 through July 22.

The food bank will be traveling to different spots to give out food on different days. A list of the different locations and the times they will be there is available below.

Fentress County (July 18, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.): 6233 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange, TN 38553

Blount County (July 20, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.): 1601 East Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804

Loudon County (July 21, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.): 730 Steekee Rd., Loudon, TN 37774

Knox County (July 22, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.): 12733 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934

Anderson County (July 22, 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.): 635 Hillcrest St., Clinton, TN 37716

Blount County (July 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.): 204 E. College St., Friendsville, TN 37737

Second Harvest recommended people arrive at the giveaway events early to make sure they have a spot in line. Additional events scheduled for later in the month have also been scheduled in locations like Grainger County, Hamblen County and Roane County.