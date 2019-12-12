KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The harvest for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee's 'Double Your Donation Day' was more than bountiful.

During 'Double Your Donation Day' on Dec. 11, viewers could donate during a telethon hosted by Second Harvest and several East Tennessee media outlets. The nonprofit raised $807,784 by the end of the day, surpassing their goal.

During this time, donations up to $300,000 would be matched by corporate and anonymous contributors and people who gave more than $25 in-person at the food bank received a t-shirt.

The organization works in 18 East Tennessee counties to provide meals for people in poverty. They collect food that is donated from the community or purchased by the organization and distributes it to partner agencies, who then provide it to people in need.

Anyone can still donate to Second Harvest through their website.