Second Harvest prepares for summer programs across East Tennessee

The need for food is still high. Second Harvest is still accepting donations or you can volunteer at their warehouse in Maryville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is preparing for a busy summer.

They will have about 40 to 45 food distribution sites this summer.

During the school year, the non-profit was serving almost 11,000 students in their weekend 'Food for Kids' program.

Executive Director Elaine Streno said that reaching those children now that school is out can be a challenge.

Last year, volunteers and staff were delivering food to families in school parking lots.

"We are also going to start some more fresh pantries, mobile pantries, getting to these rural communities that literally will have a day of distribution of food," said Streno. We're working on that too."

Second Harvest has eight different feedings programs in 18 counties.

Streno said the non-profit is looking at expanding how they're able to get food to rural communities.

So far, they have purchased a couple of new trucks that will help transport food in rough terrain.

