Second Harvest prepares for their annual Double your Donation Day

The event is a telethon and day of giving to benefit Second Harvest Food of East Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will host Double Your Donation Day (DYD) on Thursday, Dec. 8.

This annual event is a telethon and day of giving to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. All donations made to Second Harvest on Dec. 8 will be matched by generous sponsors up to $750,000.

Executive Director of Second Harvest Elaine Streno said it is their largest fundraiser of the year.

“This funding goes into 2023. It's a big deal for us,” said Streno.

So much so that it takes a Second Harvest an entire day to prepare for it. Streno said 200,000 people in the region struggle with food insecurity. Double your Donation could help lower that statistic.

"$1 provides three meals,” said Streno. "So what we do today or tomorrow for DYD we'll be able to provide a lot of meals to the hungry men, women and children that need this food".

Their food bank distributes eight different feeding programs, including the Salvation Army.

"We actually give out about 20,000 meals a year,’’ said Ron Day.

Day is the development director of the Salvation Army. He believes the work of Second Harvest keeps them up and running.

"In addition to that, we serve three meals a day to our clients. And Second Harvest is a big part of that as well,” he said.

Double Your Donation Day has been around for 12 years. Last year they raised over $1.2 million dollars and this time, they hope to raise more.

"People come in with big checks we're not expecting, so that amount rises a little bit. We hope to top that, of course,” Streno said.