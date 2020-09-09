Selling fast! Downtown Knoxville Greyhound bus station up for sale

Avison Young posted the listing on its website, calling it "prime development land" for qualified investors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One new listing in downtown Knoxville may sell quickly if it lives up to the name on the front door — Greyhound.

The Greyhound bus station at East Magnolia and East Depot Avenues has been posted on Avison Young, a real estate company. The company is taking offers on the property until Oct. 15. Its website calls the property "prime development land" for investors.

The property offers access to I-40 and the Hall of Fame connector, according to the listing. It also 0.85 acres large, and the building is 16,000 square feet large.

"I think the excitement a lot of people have for this area is because of the proposed baseball stadium that's only 300 yards away," Justin Cazana said, he works with Avison Young. "All of sudden, this area is primed for development with everything that's happening in this general part of town."

He said that he expects the area will see more development in the future.

The station is still operating as of Tuesday.