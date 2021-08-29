"Semper fi" | Local breweries pay tribute to the fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

Local breweries in East Tennessee have taken to social media to pay their respects for the fallen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the country mourning the 13 American service men and women lost during the Afghanistan evacuation, local breweries in East Tennessee are honoring their sacrifice.

Crafter's Brew in Oak Ridge posted this picture to their Facebook page. They write: "Semper fi. Rest easy. From all of us Crafters. Thanks to a wonderful man and his wife for this memorial."

Semper fi. Rest easy. From all of us at Crafters. Thanks to a wonderful man and his wife for this memorial. Posted by Crafter's Brew on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Each glass represents one of the 13 soldiers who died in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Off The Hook bar and grill in Jefferson City shared a similar image and say they will be honoring those soldiers all weekend.