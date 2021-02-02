Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office offering free firewood to seniors and low-income families

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office works with the TVA volunteers who cut, split and stack firewood while deputies deliver it to different locations.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Low-income families and seniors who are 65 years old or older in Sevier County may be able to get free firewood so they can stay warm through cold weather.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office has an online form available for county residents who need firewood. Anyone who needs firewood can fill it out. Then, someone will contact them to set up a date and time for eligible deliveries.

The sheriff's office works with volunteers from the Tennessee Valley Authority to make the Free Firewood Program possible. Those volunteers cut, split and stack the firewood while deputies volunteer to load and deliver it to different locations.

The program is run on a first-come, first-serve basis. People may be eligible if they answer 'yes' to any of the following questions, according to the sheriff's office:

Do you use a fireplace as a primary method of heating your home?

Are you dependent on an assistive device (walker or wheelchair) to move around?

Do you use service animals to assist you in day-to-day activities?

Are you over the age of 65?

Do you live in Sevier County?