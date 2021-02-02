Sevierville officials plead for people to follow recycling guidelines, after finding large amount of junk

City officials said they found a lot of trash in the wrong container and warned they would have to stop the recycling program if people didn't follow guidelines.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — City officials in Sevierville said they found trash in the recycling containers at the Public Works Building several times, and are pleading for people to use the correct containers.

Otherwise, they warned they would have to stop offering the recycling program. They said only plastic bottles, plastic jugs and aluminum cans are accepted at the recycling center. Paper, magazines, cardboard, food containers, styrofoam and metal cans are not accepted in the program.

They said they found items including rope, plastic sheeting, tv stands, large plastic pails and a pile of cardboard in one day last week.