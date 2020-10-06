'Shine Day 2020' to honor life of Maryville 8-year-old

Organizers are asking for donations to be made in his honor to the MLK Community Center in Alcoa.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — It's been one year since 8-year-old Clark Reagan was killed by his father in what police said was a murder-suicide.

The Maryville community is honoring the memory of Clark's life by creating "Shine Day", with the objective of shining light and love across our community.

Organizers said the MLK Community Center in Alcoa is a place that embodies Clark's spirit. It is a place "where kids can come learn, read, and draw, as well as find community, fill their bellies, and be loved," according to the post on Facebook.

They are asking for donations to be made in the boy's honor.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 130 people have donated to the Go Fund Me -- raising more than $8,700 so far.

On social media, people are using the hashtag #ShineDay2020 to show how they are honoring Clark's memory through acts of service.

Casey Beaman tweeted that he was landscaping at The Muse Knoxville, encouraging other people to do "anything you can think of that might brighten someone else's day."