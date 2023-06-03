Some splash pads at Knox Co. parks to open on Saturday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As the weather warms, people in Knox County will soon have a chance to cool down and relax at a few parks.
Knox County leaders said Wednesday that two splash pads were set to open for the season on May 13. They are expected to open at three parks, listed below.
- Powell Station Park, 2318 W. Emory Road
- New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said earlier in the year, workers also started replacing the 15-year-old pad at Carl Cowan Park. The new one should also be ready to open by early next week, he said.
The 2023 splash pad season runs through Sunday, Sept. 10. They are free and are open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. every day, weather permitting.
Splash pads at World's Fair Park are open until early October and run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. depending on the weather and whether crews need to conduct maintenance work. Families who want to go to those splash pads can park near the Fort Kid playground, the Blackstock Lot, the Locust Street Garage or the World's Fair Park North Lot.