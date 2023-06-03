Some splash pads at Knox Co. parks to open on Saturday

The splash pads are located at Carl Cowan Park, Powell Station Park and New Harvest Park.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As the weather warms, people in Knox County will soon have a chance to cool down and relax at a few parks.

Knox County leaders said Wednesday that two splash pads were set to open for the season on May 13. They are expected to open at three parks, listed below.

Powell Station Park, 2318 W. Emory Road

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said earlier in the year, workers also started replacing the 15-year-old pad at Carl Cowan Park. The new one should also be ready to open by early next week, he said.

The 2023 splash pad season runs through Sunday, Sept. 10. They are free and are open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. every day, weather permitting.