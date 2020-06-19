'Something we etch into our own city's history' | Activists say Juneteenth rally in Knoxville will be historic

A freedom rally is planned in Knoxville at Caswell park at 6:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marks Juneteenth. The 155-year history holds a lot of meaning in the fight for Black liberation today recognizing emancipation at large.

January 1, 1863 is the date president Abraham Lincoln ordered all persons held as slaves shall be free. But more than two years later in Galveston Texas, a quarter of a million slaves still existed.

Word was slow to travel. On June 19, 1865 General Gordon Granger arrived with General Order Number 3 "all slaves are free." On that day, Juneteenth was born.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture now calls it our country's 2nd Independence Day.

Activist Constance Every said June 19 will be a big day for Knoxville.

"It's going to be historical. Literally this is going to be a historical event for the city. To get to this point it took a unified effort."

It comes after weeks of protests and rallies surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It will be something we etch into our own city's history and make an event every year from here on out," said Every.

She continues to push for local, state and federal governments to make changes.

"Make the necessary reforms and policies not just to police departments but education and economics and workforce development entrepreneurship."

Every said Friday is another way to set the example as a large voice pushing for justice.