South Knoxville homeowner builds handwritten memorial to honor service members who died in Afghanistan and Iraq

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A South Knoxville man and his wife created a memorial to honor people who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. They used more than 40 sharpies to write the name of every service member who lost their lives during the Iraq War.
The memorial is displayed near their home in South Knoxville. It is at 924 East Hendron Chapel Road, and they said they plan to keep the memorial up for at least a week.
"These guys all did their jobs for each other," said James Gaus, the homeowner. "They didn't go there for me. They didn't go there for you. When they went there, they went for their brothers in arms. They were a team and they counted on that team to protect each other."
He had three sons that served in the military, and he said that he created the memorial to personally honor the people who were killed. Gaus also said that the memorial helped with his grief associated with the military leaving Afghanistan.