South Knoxville homeowner builds handwritten memorial to honor service members who died in Afghanistan and Iraq

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A South Knoxville man and his wife created a memorial to honor people who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. They used more than 40 sharpies to write the name of every service member who lost their lives during the Iraq War.

The memorial is displayed near their home in South Knoxville. It is at 924 East Hendron Chapel Road, and they said they plan to keep the memorial up for at least a week.

"These guys all did their jobs for each other," said James Gaus, the homeowner. "They didn't go there for me. They didn't go there for you. When they went there, they went for their brothers in arms. They were a team and they counted on that team to protect each other."