South Knoxville neighborhood hosts youth anti-violence rally

The goal was to provide a safe space for children to play, express themselves and get connected with resources.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In South Knoxville, community members hosted a youth rally in Montgomery Village.

"I want to make sure that our children have somewhere to go to have a good message to learn good life lessons. And as it's been said before, it takes a community to raise children," said Sandra Williamson, a Montgomery Village resident.

Families affected by gun violence were also in attendance.

They marched through Montgomery Village to raise awareness shortly after that rally.

