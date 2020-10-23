Sparky's gone! 200-pound concrete dog statue missing from Seymour Fire Department

"He was a spark to those that serve our community!" officials said.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Have you seen this 200-pound concrete dog statue?

Its name is Sparky, and the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said that it went missing Tuesday morning. Officials said that they discovered he was missing after going outside to see him.

The fire department operates on donations from their service area, which includes Sevier County and Blount County, according to officials. They also serve parts of the South Knoxville community.

In total, it serves over 18,600 homes, 400 businesses, 70 churches, 2 private schools, 8 public schools as well as Johnson University, according to officials.