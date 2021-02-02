Sports Authority organizing a Construction Oversight Committee to monitor stadium project timeline

The new committee will include one person from the city, one person from the county and someone from the Sports Authority Board itself.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sports Authority voted to create a Construction Oversight Committee to monitor the timeline of the downtown stadium project in Knoxville on Tuesday.

The new committee will be tasked with making sure that construction stays on track, and will notify board members about any issues that could arise while it's being built. It is meant to help the board act quickly to address potential problems with the stadium's construction.

Three people will be on the committee — one person from the City of Knoxville, one person from Knox County, and someone from the Sports Authority Board itself.

"We need to know before there is a major issue if there are things starting to happen that could lead to a major issue," said Alvin Nance, the Chairman of the Sports Authority. "It's nice to know ahead of time. Projects can have challenges, but the reality is there should not be surprises."

The board also discussed possibly creating an internship program for college students who are interested in working with them, and on the project. Students will have a unique chance to get hands-on experience with a large construction project.