State and local leaders participate in town hall meeting on racial justice

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosted the fourth part of a virtual town hall meeting focused on racial justice. Several local leaders participated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local leaders from across Knox County and leaders from across Tennessee joined together to participate in a virtual town hall meeting on Friday.

The meeting focused on racial justice and was held between 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. over Zoom. It was hosted by the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and was part of a series focused on racial issues they started holding on June 19, after protests erupted following the death of George Floyd.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs participated in the event along with Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas.

The center is a nonprofit organization established in 1975. It maintains and stores African American history and culture in East Tennessee. Pellissippi State Community College sponsored the event.