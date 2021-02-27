Students push for action at The Change Center after three teens dead due to gun violence

Students gathered at The Change Center on Friday, including students from Austin-East High School. Three students from the school were shot in a span of three weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville students gathered at The Change Center Friday night to speak out against recent gun violence in the community and demand action to stop it. Among them were students from Austin-East High School, after three students from the school were killed by gun violence.

They called for an end to systemic racism in the community, which many said contributes to gun violence by perpetuating cycles of poverty. Research has also shown strong links between gun violence and poverty across the U.S.

"Anytime you can give somebody the opportunity to speak and be heard, I think that is powerful, especially when you give the opportunity for youth to be heard," said Evetty Satterfield, a school board member.

The event was hosted by WJBE in Knoxville. Some speakers also offered resources to help students achieve their goals, urging them to pursue their dreams even if it takes them away from Knoxville and to experience what the rest of the world has to offer.

Speakers also gave tips on how students can get scholarships, improve their skills and gather resources to pursue careers. Students were as young as the fourth-grade.