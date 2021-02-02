Summer Wells reward fund increases to nearly $40,000; prayer circle scheduled for Tuesday

Moving forward, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department will lead searches for 5-year-old Summer Wells.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The total reward fund for information leading to the location or recovery of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells has reached $37,970.

According to Captain Timothy Coup, the Church Hill Rescue Squad won't lead future searches for Summer Wells unless requested by local, state, or federal agencies involved in the Summer Wells case. Moving forward, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department will be the lead department.

Coup extended thanks to everyone who has been involved in the search efforts for Summer. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.