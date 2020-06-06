Sweetwater business raises money for family who lost everything but their 13 pet rats in a house fire

East Tennessee's Moving Specialist hosted a car wash all day so the community could donate and help the family get back on their feet.

SWEETWATER, Tenn — On Saturday, a Sweetwater business raised money for a family who lost everything in a house fire earlier this week.

"We want to be here for every body," Brian Michael, the owner of ETMS said. "The local community and everyone who supports us."

It was all to raise money for their coworker Roy Plemons and his wife Nikki, also known as Astaroche, who lost everything in a house fire on Tuesday.

"Our coworkers, community and friends have all come together to help us get stuff back on track," Roy Plemons nodded.

The community showed up with buckets full of suds and support.

"It's just human nature to try to help somebody," Michael admitted. "You know, that's our strive here."

The Plemons family lived off the grid in Sunbright, in a home powered by solar panels, windmills and a Tesla battery.

On Tuesday, when Nikki Plemons got home from work about 4:45, she noticed a funny smell and realized it was coming from the battery.

The regulator failed, and she scrambled to get away.

"On my way back to the room, the first spark hit, and at that point I knew it was too far gone," Nikki Plemons explained. "We had pets. We had to do something. We had to act."

She was able to rescue their 13 pet rats and make it out safe.

"I was either going to get them out or die trying," Nikki Plemons noted.

But not everything could be saved from the flames. She is a photographer, and her portfolio, along with every physical picture she has taken, was scorched.

The hardest item to lose, though, was Nikki's mother's ashes.

"Unfortunately, I tried to go back in to save her, to get that box, she wanted to be in a treasure chest, it was beautiful, and it was too late," Nikki said. Her mother died in December 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. She said losing her mother's ashes was like losing her twice.

While the coworkers at ETMS and community members can't replace everything, they're hoping the support will get the Plemons family back on their feet.

"We can't appreciate it more," Roy Plemons said. "It's amazing that they came together for us instantly."

If you would like to contribute, there is an Amazon Wish List, GoFundMe and PayPal set up to help the family recover.