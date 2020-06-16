Sweetwater city pool reopens with new restrictions

Pools in Knox County were allowed to open May 26 and in Knoxville, swimmers have been allowed to go for a dip since June 6.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — As nursing homes and business reopen across Tennessee, the Sweetwater city pool is also reopening between 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Officials said that 50 people will be allowed in the pool at a time and that visitors will need to have their temperature checked before they can start swimming.

Anyone can go for a swim, officials said that visitors do not need to live in Sweetwater to go for a dip. However, the pool slide will also be closed and there will be more cleaning efforts to make sure the pool stays safe from the coronavirus.

Lifeguards are already on duty at the pool, and officials with the pool said concessions will be available.

Pools in Knox County were allowed to open May 26 and in Knoxville, swimmers have been allowed to go for a dip since June 6.