North Knoxville neighbors face homelessness due to rent spike, following property company buying apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neighbors in a North Knoxville community are facing homelessness after a property management company bought their apartment complex and spiked rent.

They said without notice, Rand Property Management almost doubled their rent. they were left with a choice — resign their lease and start paying more than expected, or move out within days.

One woman said before the company bought Tanglewood Apartments, her rent was around $850 per month. After the company moved in, she said it rose to around $1,600 per month.

"The bottom-stairs neighbor was literally served an eviction notice, like two days ago, because they had to deal with the other landlord. Because their partner got skin cancer. They couldn't pay rent," said Brianna Cochran, who has lived in Tanglewood Apartments for around three years.

She said neighbors there are anxiously waiting to receive a letter, telling them they need to pay much more than expected. Those neighbors have become her family, she said.

She said those neighbors may not know where they can go next — facing homelessness after a sudden spike in rent.

"I'm on the verge of being homeless," said Brandon Mischlich, her neighbor. "I served my country and to come back to Knoxville, the city I love, and to live in this affordable community."

They said Rand Property Management told them they were using the money to make improvements to the complex. No renovations have been made to the community as of July 28, and neighbors said they were just asking the company for time to make arrangements and move out.

For people like Mischlich, the affordable price was helping him build a life after serving in the military.

"I gotta keep fighting. I gotta keep moving forward. That's what the infantry taught me," he said.