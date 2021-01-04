Teal magnets to be on KPD, UTPD and KCSO police cruisers for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Officials said that around 1 in 5 women are sexually assaulted at some point in their lives, in the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Knoxville Police Department is working to ensure people pay attention to the issue.

Magnetic teal magnets will be placed on patrol vehicles through April, according to officials. They say "end sexual violence" and include the phone number for a crisis hotline from the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee — (865) 522-7273.

“The Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee is proud of its longstanding partnership with KPD, KCSO and UTPD,” said Leann Human-Hilliard, McNabb Center regional clinical vice president. “By working together, we can combat the issue of sexual violence and provide compassionate care for sexual assault crime victims.”

Officials with the City of Knoxville said that around 1 in 5 women are sexually assaulted at some point in their lives in the U.S. They also said that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused before they are 18 years old.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the city. This year's national theme is "we can build safe online spaces."