BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mariya Sami and her father, Qadah Said, are celebrating a major milestone.

Mariya graduated from high school -- and their journey to get there has been different from most.

Mariya translated for her father, who said in Arabic, "My dream for her was to graduate high school."

Mariya and her father are originally from Iraq.

Said told 2 On Your Side that in the early 2000s, he worked with the American army to fight terrorists.

However, Mariya and Qadah said the terrorists eventually drove them out of their home country.

"To scare my sister and to scare my dad, they bombed the school, the backyard of the school, just so they could give a notification to my dad that he needs to leave," Mariya explained.

The family bounced from city to city seeking safety, until they eventually settled in Turkey. However, they still had hope of coming to America.

After several years of waiting, in 2010 they came to Buffalo.

The transition wasn't easy, but Mariya saw their new home as an opportunity.

She graduated from Leonardo Da Vinci High School with advanced designation and even served as the student representative on the Buffalo Board of Education.

Mariya said her motivation comes from her father.

She explained, "He always thinks about when he didn't give up to come to America, now he's here. So he's telling us, 'Don't give up.' This is America. You can do whatever you wanna do over here. Give back to the community. Give back to Buffalo. Buffalo needs you."

But first, Mariya has other plans.

On Thursday, she leaves for Turkey, with hopes of helping other refugees.

She told us she owes her future to the place that gave her a second chance at life.

"First America gives (to) you. When you grow up, you give (to) America," Mariya said.

