WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Tennessee bill that strengthens the state's protections against female genital mutilation, also known as FGM, is headed to the governor’s desk for signing.

The Volunteer State already has a law criminalizing FGM. This law would add further legislative protection for women and girls by punishing perpetrators of the practice.

"The mutilation of little girls' genitals defies all standards of humanity and cries out as a hideous violation of human rights," said child welfare advocate Elizabeth Yore in a press release. "Legislators in Tennessee realize this fact and are working to strengthen their laws even further to protect women and girls in their state."

HB 1364 is sponsored by Rep. Terri Weaver (R-40th District), and unanimously passed the House Judiciary Committee. It's companion bill, SB 1366, introduced by Sen. Joey Hensley (R-28th District), passed the Senate 90-2-2.

Additionally, the measure rewrites the criminal offense of female genital mutilation and extends the statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions or civil actions for FGM.

Female genital mutilation is recognized by the World Health Organization and United Nations as a human rights violation perpetrated upon little girls and women.