Tennessee Riverline seeking ideas about how Knoxville can improve its riverfront

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People living in Knoxville will have a chance to share their ideas about how the city can improve its riverfront on Thursday.

The Tennessee RiverLine Project is helping organize an event near Suttree Landing Park from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. where people can discuss ways to increase public access to river spaces and improve experiences in the region. They are also looking for ideas on how they can improve river health, be better stewards of natural resources and promote economic development.

It will be hosted by members of Knoxville's Tennessee RiverTowns Program leadership team. Representatives from the Tennessee RiverLine are helping facilitate the event.

It will include interactive activities and discussions with officials working on the project. Kayaks will also be available for anyone who wants to experience the Tennessee RiverLine firsthand.