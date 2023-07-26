The Bottom community center raises enough money for repairs, expected to reopen on July 28

The Bottom raised more than $25,600 for repairs after learning its building needed significant pipe repairs. They were told repairs would cost $19,000.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Bottom is expected to welcome people back into its doors after an emergency closure on July 11.

Plumbers said that the organization's century-old building needed a partial inside-drain repipe, and a full sewer repipe. Originally, they were told it would cost around $15,000 to repair.

After starting the work, they were told that the initial path dug out had to be rerouted and would need to cut through the other part of the front lawn, sidewalk and a section of the community center's Magnolia tree. Plumbers said the cost of repairs rose to more than $19,000.

On July 26, The Bottom announced that they raised $25,655 — covering the cost of repairs and then some. The community center said more work and landscaping are still needed, and all the money raised would go to help the community center.

They said The Bottom would start welcoming people back in on July 28, just in time for their Sew It Sell It Market Day on July 29, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

They also said they are planning a Community Appreciation Day to celebrate raising money for repairs. They said they would announce details about that celebration later.