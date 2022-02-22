The Change Center announces new executive director who starts on March 1

Officials said Matthew Best graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in journalism and also worked with a faith group for over 7 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Change Center will soon have new leadership, after officials announced Matthew Best was hired to start as the new executive director on March 1.

The Change Center started in 2016 as a safe place where young people across Knoxville could go to hang out and avoid dangerous situations. It has hosted hundreds of birthday parties, special events and provided thousands of hot meals for families while partnering with other community organizations to positively impact young people.

Best is the next person to stand at the helm, after previously working in Knoxville. Officials said he attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a journalism degree while also working with the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

He remained with the fellowship for around 7 years before joining the Emerald Youth Foundation, where he started focusing on serving East Knoxville's high schoolers.

He later became the director of Johnson university's Future of Hope Institute as well as the university's first director of Multicultural Student Affairs. He has a master's degree in ethics and leadership from Johnson University.

Officials said he has also preached locally at Children of God Ministries since he was 19 years old, and is now the youth pastor there.