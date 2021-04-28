The Knoxville Divide: Poverty and Black communities

Data shows that nearly half all people in Knoxville's Black communities live at or below the poverty line, and some advocates are working to change that.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly half of all people in Knoxville's Black communities live at or below the poverty line, and officials said that it can act as a catalyst for other issues. These communities can face issues in health care, education and housing disparities.

Experts also said that the disparity between communities can lead to upticks in violence. Despite the issues, many said that these communities lack the resources to find solutions and address the problems.

"If we keep backing up and not standing up, they're going to push us off a cliff," said Joe Valentine, a Knoxville Black historian. "It's really alarming and it's at the point where we're going to have to do something."

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped the issue. Instead, it revealed the issues that the communities faced long before cases started rising. The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee said 43% of people in Black communities live at or below the poverty line.

Although the poverty rate is high among Black communities in Knoxville, they only make up around 17% of its population.

"If you don't give them anything to hang on to, then you go back into some of these other generational cycles that are hard to break," said Valentine.

That rate is not just higher than the city's overall poverty rate — it's more than three times the national average. The U.S. poverty rate was reported at 10.5% in 2019 by the U.S. Census, but that rate is expected to rise due to the pandemic.

Valentine said that action must be taken to bring the poverty rate down and to address issues within Knoxville's communities. And she said that it takes the entire city to work together and help one another address poverty.