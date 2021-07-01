"The way through is together" | Bijou Theatre posts message of support on marquee

The message read "be safe, be kind, and be hopeful."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, the Bijou Theater had a message of support for the Knoxville community.

"Be safe, be kind, and be hopeful," they wrote on the historic theater's marquee. They also posted the message of hope on Facebook, where officials said that Knoxville was in their thoughts.

"The way through is together," they said in the post.

On Wednesday, shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the 2020 election in a speech on the Ellipse, rioters stormed the Capitol. They breached all police barricades and forcefully entering the building.