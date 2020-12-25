At one point, over 40,000 people were in the dark Christmas Eve.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — 5 PM UPDATE: Crews in Knox and Sevier counties have much more to do before they can fully restore power to customers, the utilities said Friday night.

KUB said it'll be until at least Sunday before 7,000-plus households get electricity. Sevier County Electric said Friday it expected it'll take several days there, where some 16,000-17,000 customers lack power.

If you haven't gotten power back by now, it'd be best to seek alternative housing arrangements for the night, KUB said.

Downed trees, downed lines and slick, hilly roads make fixing the lines harder.

"KUB will continue to assess damages, clear trees and debris, and mobilize crews and resources around the clock to facilitate power restoration to all impacted customers," a KUB 5 p.m. update said.

It continued: "Crews have had challenges accessing the lines due to the number of downed trees and other damage. Even getting to the job has been difficult in some cases where snow and ice has made travel treacherous. Every job is different, but a typical repair job can take up to 4-6 hours. Replacing a pole can take a minimum of 6-8 hours. Given these challenges, a definite time frame for restoration of specific areas is not available."

Crews will work into the night to restore power. Additional contractor and utility crews are coming from nearby states to help, according to the utility.

Noon update: At least 25,000 people remained without power in Knox and Sevier counties as crews continued working to restore electricity lost in Thursday's night sudden, heavy snowfall.

KUB's outage map showed a little less than 7,800 people still without power in their service area. Sevier County Electric showed some 17,500 without power there.

10 a.m. update: Knoxville Utilities Board said more than 45 crews were working Friday morning in its service area to restore power to households without electricity.

KUB's outage map shows some 8,000 customers don't have power. At one point Thursday night, more than 15,000 were without power.

Crews have worked to reduce outages to less than 8,000 this morning and will continue to work throughout Christmas day until all power is restored. Please keep a safe distance from downed lines and be safe when traveling today. pic.twitter.com/cdamwhIfZh — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) December 25, 2020

Parts of Kodak were among the areas, and KUB said Friday morning it had someone en route there. KUB's map showed some 200 to 500 customers in that area had lost power.

Icy, snowy roads are making travel difficult. KUB said crews will continue to work throughout the day to store power to affected customers.

8:30 a.m. update: With temperatures below freezing, Sevier County Electric System reported more than 16,000 customers still without power.

Allen Robbins with Sevier County Electric, spoke with WBIR on Facebook Live, himself without power at home.

"We are so hindered in getting additional help at this moment, it could take days [to restore everyone's power,] Robbins said.

"If you can at all, get out and seek some alternate shelter."

Trees are still down and roads are icy. If you don't need to leave your home, officials urge you to stay put.

Those same bad road conditions are making it difficult for crews to restore power quickly. Robbins says it could be days before all lines are back in service.

At 8:30 a.m., KUB reported just fewer than 8,500 customers still without power.

Watch our 8:15 a.m. conversation with Sevier County Electric System here.

6:30 a.m. update

Thousands of people lost power Christmas Eve night as the snowfall mounted across East Tennessee.

Just above 9,000 people still remain without power at around 6:30 a.m.

KUB reported that 14,959 people lost power at around 11:30 p.m. Several of those outages were in downtown Knoxville, but several were also reported in

West Knox County and South Knoxville, KUB maps indicated.

Officials said that they did not have estimates for when the outages were expected to be restored. They also said that road conditions were slowing progress on restoring power to affected customers.

The Sevier County Electric System also reported that 16,206 people were without power at around 6:30 a.m. Christmas morning. That's down from 17,306 at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Many of the reported outages were in the eastern parts of the county, with a significant amount reported in the northwest.

They did not provide an estimate as to when power would be restored.