Burst pipe at Knoxville nonprofit's kitchen destroys flooring, lighting, ceiling and equipment

Thrive said they are less than a month away from when they will have to start serving meals for students.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thrive said in around a month, they will start serving meals for students as part of their after-school programs. However, a burst pipe in their kitchen is jeopardizing those plans.

They said that after temperatures fell dangerously low during an arctic blast, they discovered a burst pipe inside their main campus building. They said the burst pipe destroyed their flooring, lighting, ceilings and equipment — effectively leaving the kitchen unusable.

Thrive provides a variety of services to connect adults with at-risk youth across Knoxville. They said they run an after-school program every day after school, where students join them for three hours after classes. Attendance is required as part of the program, they said.

There, they can get help with their homework or attend tutoring. They can also play on outside equipment or take part in educational electives. Usually, they would also be able to eat healthy, home-cooked meals as part of the program.

Thrive asked people to help them make repairs on the kitchen by either donating or volunteering to replace light fixtures, ceiling tiles, or other parts of the kitchen.